PM Modi pays homage to Valivade-Kolhapur memorial in Warsaw

WARSHAW, Aug 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the Polish-Indian legacy at the memorial for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp here in the Polish capital.

Modi, who arrived here earlier for a two-day visit, paid tributes at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp near the Monte Casino War Memorial, which was inaugurated in November 2017.

Valivade village near Kolhapur town in Maharashtra was where over 5,000 Poles had lived, integrated, and worked for several years before returning to their motherland.

The majority of them had arrived either by land or sea route after evacuations from Polish camps at the height of the Second World War. ( PTI)