PM Modi Pays Homage To Guru Gobind Singh

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

He said on X, “I pay homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Parkash Utsav and recall his courage as well as compassion. His life remains a source of strength for several people.”

Modi also shared an audio clip of his paying tributes to Singh on earlier occasions. (Agencis)