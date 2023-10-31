PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Patel At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Narmada (Gujarat), Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The ‘Statue of Unity’, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

The Prime Minister administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function in Ekta Nagar (City of Unity), earlier known as Kevadia in Narmada district.

On the 148th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man’, Prime Minister Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. On this occasion ‘Run for Unity’ is organised across the country which sees participation by people from all walks of life.

A daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others was displayed in front of the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Later, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore.

Remembering the country’s former Deputy Prime Minister on his birth anniversary, PM Modi earlier in the day said that the country is forever indebted to his service.

“On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service,” PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off ‘Run For Unity’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat’s Nadiad, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (Agencies)