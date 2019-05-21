PM Modi meets top bureaucrats of key ministries

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night held a meeting with top bureaucrats from key ministries, sources said.

There was no official word about the agenda of the meeting, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

Sources said the Prime Minister is believed to have taken feedback on various issues, including about the state of the economy, from the bureaucrats.

This is possibly the first time that Modi convened a meeting of top bureaucrats from key ministries after announcement of dates of general elections in March. (AGENCIES)