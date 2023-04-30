PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode

My dear countrymen, Namaskar. Today is the hundredth episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. I have received thousands of letters from all of you, lakhs of messages … and I have tried to read as many letters as possible, have a look at them and try to understand the messages a bit. Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional, was filled with emotions, got carried away in emotions and then also composed myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but I say this from the core of my heart,…that in fact, all of you, the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, our countrymen, deserve congratulations. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings.

Friends, the 3rd of October, 2014 was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the day of Vijaya Dashami. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity in this. We also celebrate people’s participation in this. Sometimes it is hard to believe that so many months, so many years have passed since ‘Mann Ki Baat’ commenced. Every episode was special in itself. Every time, the novelty of new examples, every time the extension of new successes of the countrymen. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, people from every corner of the country, people of all age groups joined. Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which ‘Mann Ki Baat’ got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so. When I jointly shared ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the then US President Barack Obama, it was discussed all over the world.

Friends, for me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been like worshipping the qualities in others. I had a guide – Shri Laxmanrao ji Inamdar. We used to address him as Vakeel Saheb. He always used to say that we should worship the qualities of others. No matter who is face to face with you, be it your compatriot, be it your opponent, we should try to know about their good qualities and learn from them. This trait of his has always inspired me. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a great medium to learn from the qualities of others.

My dear countrymen, this program has never let me be away from you. I remember, when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, it was natural to meet and interact with the common people there. The work and tenure of the Chief Minister is like that…, there are many opportunities to come together. But after coming to Delhi in 2014, I found that life here was very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different, one is bound by circumstances, the rigours of security & time limits. In the initial days, something felt different, there was an emptiness. Fifty years ago, I did not leave my home just to find one day it would be difficult to contact the people of my own country. The very countrymen who are my everything,… I could not live separated from them. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man. The post and protocol remained limited to the system and public sentiment, along with crores of people, became an inseparable part of my inner world. Every month I read thousands of messages from the people of the country, every month I get to view one or the other wonderful manifestation of the countrymen. I see and feel the extremities of the penance and sacrifice of the countrymen. I just don’t feel that I am even a little far from you. For me ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is not a program, for me it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a spiritual journey of my being.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a journey from the self to the collective.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a journey from myself to ourselves.

It is not me, but you are its Sanskar Sadhana.

Imagine, some of our countrymen have been planting trees on deserted hills and barren land for 40 odd years, many people have been digging stepwells and ponds for water conservation for 30 odd years, cleaning them as well. Some have been teaching underprivileged children for 25-30 years, some are helping in the treatment of the poor. I have become emotional while mentioning them many a time in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Friends from AIR had to re-record it many times. Today, a lot from the past is coming in front of my eyes. These efforts of the countrymen have inspired me to continuously keep striving.

Friends, the people who we mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are all our Heroes who have made this program come alive. Today, when we have reached the milestone of the 100th episode, I also wish that we once again go to all these Heroes to know about their journey. Today, we will also try to talk to some colleagues. Brother Sunil Jaglan of Haryana is joining me. Sunil Jaglan ji has had such an impact on my mind because there used to be a lot of discussion on Gender Ratio in Haryana and I also started the campaign of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ from Haryana itself. And meanwhile, when I came across Sunil ji’s ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign, I felt very happy. I also learned from him and included it in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. In no time ‘Selfie With Daughter’ turned into a Global Campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie, nor technology,… importance was accorded to the daughter. The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the Gender Ratio has improved in Haryana. Let’s chat with Sunil ji today.

Mr. Prime Minister – Namaskar Sunil ji,

Sunil- Namaskar sir, my joy has risen a lot after hearing your voice sir.

Prime Minister- Sunil ji everyone remembers ‘Selfie with daughter’… Now when it is being discussed once again, how do you feel?

Sunil – Prime Minister, in fact, the fourth battle of Panipat that you started from our state Haryana to bring smiles on the faces of the daughters, which the whole country has tried to win under your leadership, is really important for me, for every daughter’s father and those who love daughters.

Prime Minister- Sunil ji, how is your daughter now, what is she doing these days?

Sunil- Yes, my daughters are Nandani and Yachika, one is studying in class 7, one is studying in class 4 and they are big fans of yours. Actually they and their classmates have written letters to you saying Thank you Prime Mininster.

Minister – That’s great! Give lots of blessings to the daughters on my behalf and that of listeners of Mann Ki Baat.

Sunil- Thank you very much. Because of you, smiles on the faces of the daughters of the country are continuously on the rise.

Prime Minister – Thank you very much Sunil ji.

Sunil – Ji. Thank you.

It’s a matter of fulfilment for me that in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ we have mentioned hundreds of inspiring stories of woman power of the country. Be it our army or the sports world, whenever I have talked about the achievements of women, it has been praised a lot. Like we discussed about the women of Deur village of Chhattisgarh. These women, through self-help groups, run campaigns to clean village squares, roads and temples. Similarly, the country also took a lot of inspiration from the tribal women of Tamil Nadu, who exported thousands of Eco-Friendly Terracotta Cups. In Tamil Nadu itself, 20 thousand women came together to revive the Nag river in Vellore. Many such campaigns have been led by our woman power and ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has served as a platform to bring their efforts to the fore.

Friends, we now have one more gentleman on the phone line. His name is Manzoor Ahmed. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manzoor Ahmed ji was referred to while talking about Pencil Slates of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister – Manzoor ji, how are you?

Manzoor ji – Thank you sir… doing very well sir.

Prime Minister- It is a great pleasure to talk to you in this 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Manzoor ji – Thank you sir.

Prime Minister- Well, how is the pencil-slates work going on?

Manzoor ji – It is going very well sir. Ever since you mentioned our Man Ki Baat in Mann ki Baat programme, sir, work has increased a lot since then sir and employment for others has also increased a lot in this work |

Prime Minister- How many people would be getting employment now?

Manzoor ji – Now I have 200 plus…

Prime Minister – Great! I am very happy.

Manzoor ji – Ji sir..ji sir…now I am expanding it in a couple of months and employment for 200 people will increase sir.

Prime Minister – Well great! See Manzoor ji…

Manjoor ji – Yes sir…

Prime Minister- I remember very well and on that day you told me that this is such a work which has no identity, there is no self-recognition, and you underwent a lot of distress and because of this you had to face a lot of difficulties. But now there is recognition and you are giving employment to more than 200 people.

Manjoor ji – Yes sir…

Prime Minister- And you have given us delightful news of carrying out new expansions and giving employment to further 200 people.

Manzoor ji- Even sir, the farmers who are here, sir, also got a lot of benefit from this, sir. Used to sell a tree for 2000, now the same tree has reached 5000 sir. Demand has increased a lot in this since then… and it has also gained its own identity. Sir, I have many orders for this, now I am going to expand further in one or two months and cover two to four villages, taking 200 to 250 boys and girls who can be adjusted in this and they can carry on with their livelihood sir.

Prime Minister- See Manzoor ji, how tremendous the power of Vocal for Local is.., you have manifested it on the ground.

Manjoor ji – Yes sir.

Prime Minister- Many many good wishes to you and all the farmers of the village and also to all the colleagues working with you, thank you brother.

Manzoor ji – Thank you sir.

Friends, there are so many talented people in our country who have reached the pinnacle of success through their hard work. I remember, Venkat Murali Prasad ji of Visakhapatnam did an Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart Share. He had told us how he would make maximum use of Indian products only. When Pramod ji of Bettiah set up a small unit to make LED bulbs or Santosh ji of Garhmukteshwar started making mats, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ became the medium to bring their products in front of everyone. We have discussed many examples from Make in India to Space Start-ups in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Friends, you may remember that a few episodes ago I had also mentioned about Manipur’s sister Vijayashanti Devi. Vijayashanti ji makes clothes from lotus fibers. This unique eco-friendly idea of her was discussed in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and her work became more popular. Today Vijayashanti ji is with us on the phone.

Prime Minister :- Namaste Vijayashanti ji! How are you?

Vijayashanti ji :- Sir, I am fine.

Prime Minister :- and how’s your work going on?

Vijayashanti ji :- sir, still working along with my 30 women

Prime Minister :- in such a short period you have reached 30 persons team!

Vijayashanti ji :- Yes sir, this year also more expand with 100 women in my area

Prime Minister :- So your target is 100 women

Vijayashanti ji :- Yaa! 100 women

Prime Minister :- and now people are familiar with this lotus stem fiber

Vijayashanti ji :- yes sir, everyone’s know from ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Program all over India.

Prime Minister :- so now its very popular

Vijayashanti ji :- yes sir, from Prime Minister ‘Mann ki Baat’ program everyone knows about lotus fiber

Prime Minister :- So now you got the market also?

Vijayashanti ji :- Yes, I have got a market from USA also they want to buy in bulk in lots quantities, but I want to give from this year to send the U.S also.

Prime Minister :- So, now you are an exporter?

Vijayashanti ji :- yes sir, from this year I export our product made in India Lotus fiber

Prime Minister :- so, when I say Vocal for Local and now Local for Global

Vijayashanti ji :- yes sir, I want to reach my product all over the globe of all world

Prime Minister :- so congratulations and wish you best luck

Vijayashanti ji :- Thank you sir

Prime Minister :- Thank you, Thank you Vijayashanti

Vijayashanti ji :- Thank you sir

Friends, there has been another specialty of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum. For example, the very mission to re-establish our toys and our toy industry started with ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The beginning of raising awareness about Indian breed dogs, our native dogs, was also started with ‘Mann Ki Baat’ only. We had started another campaign that we will not bargain with the poor small scale shopkeepers,… we will not haggle with them. Even when the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign started, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ played a big role in connecting the countrymen with this resolve. Every such example has become an agent of change in the society. Pradeep Sangwan ji too has taken up such a task to inspire the society. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, we discussed Pradeep Sangwan ji’s ‘Healing Himalayas’ campaign. He is with us on the phone line.

Modi ji – Pradeep ji Namaskar!

Pradeep ji – Sir Jai Hind |

Modi ji – Jai Hind, Jai Hind, brother! How are you?

Pradeep ji – Very nice sir. Even better on hearing your voice.

Modi ji – You thought of healing the Himalayas.

Pradeep ji – Yes sir.

Modi ji – Also launched a campaign. How is your campaign going on these days?

Pradeep ji – Sir it is going on very well. From 2020, imagine that the amount work we used to do in five years is now done in one year.

Modi ji – That’s great!

Pradeep ji – Yes, yes, sir. In the beginning, I was very nervous, I was very scared that whether I would be able to do this for the rest of my life or not, but got some support and till 2020, we were struggling a lot honestly. Not many people were joining …, there were many people who were not able to support. They were not even paying that much attention to our campaign. But after 2020, when it was mentioned in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, many things changed. Meaning, earlier we used to do 6-7 cleaning drives in a year, or 10 cleaning drives. Today, we collect five tons of garbage on a daily basis from different locations.

Modi ji – Wonderful!

Pradeep ji – After being mentioned in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, believe me Sir, that I was at the stage of almost giving up at that point of time and after that a lot of change came in my life and then speeded up so fast which was beyond our comprehension. So I’m really thankful how you find out people like us. Who works in such a remote area, we are working sitting in the Himalayan region. We are working at this altitude. You found us there. You brought our work in front of the world. So it was a very emotional moment for me even then and even today that I am able to talk to the Principal Servant of our country. Nothing can be more fortunate for me than this.

Modi ji – Pradeep ji! You are doing sadhna in true sense on the peaks of the Himalayas and I am sure now on hearing your name, people remember how you are involved in the cleanliness campaign of the mountains.

Pradeep ji – Yes sir.

Modi ji – And as you told us now a huge team is being formed and you are doing such a huge amount of work daily.

Pradeep ji – Yes sir.

Modi ji – And I have full faith that through your efforts and discussion about it, now many mountaineers have started posting photos related to cleanliness.

Pradeep ji – Yes sir! A lot.

Modi ji – It is good. Through the efforts of friends like you, waste is also a wealth is now becoming stable in the minds of the people, and the environment is also being protected now and the Himalayas which we are proud of, are being taken care of and conserved… the common man is also connecting. Pradeep ji I liked it very much. Thank you very much brother.

Pradeep ji – Thank you Sir Thank you so much Jai Hind |

Friends, Today tourism is growing very fast in the country. Be it our natural resources, be it rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is very important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot. Along with cleanliness in tourism, we have also discussed the Incredible India movement often. Through this movement, for the first time, people came to know about such places, which were just in their neighbourhood. I always say that before going abroad for tourism, we must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be from the state where you reside…they must be from any other state outside your state. Similarly, we have continuously talked about serious topics like clean Siachen, single use plastic and e-waste. Today, this effort of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very important in solving environmental issues about which the whole world is concerned.

Friends, this time I have received another special message from UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay regarding ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She has given best wishes to all the countrymen for this wonderful journey of 100 episodes. Also, she has asked some questions too. Let us first listen to the Mann Ki Baat of the DG of UNESCO.

Thank you Excellency. I am happy to interact with you in the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. I am also happy that you have raised the important issues of education and culture.

Friends, The DG of UNESCO has wanted to know about India’s efforts regarding Education and Cultural Preservation. Both these topics have been favorite topics of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its preservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India. The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable. Be it the National Education Policy or the option of studying in a regional language, or technology integration in education, you will notice many such efforts. Years ago, programs like ‘Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav’ had become a wonderful example of public participation in Gujarat to providing better education and reducing dropout rates. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, we have highlighted the efforts of many such people, who are selflessly working for education. You may remember, once we discussed about Late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor in Odisha who was engaged in the mission of teaching poor children. Be it Sanjay Kashyap, who runs Digital Libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, Hemlata N.K., who helped many children through e-learning during Covid. Yes, we have referred to examples of many such teachers in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. We have also accorded regular place to the efforts of Cultural Preservation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Be it Lakshdweep’s Kummel Brothers Challengers Club, or platforms such as Karnataka’s ‘Kwemshree’ ji’s ‘Kala Chetna’, people from every corner of the country have sent me such examples through letters. We had also talked about the three competitions which were related to songs, lullabies and ‘Rangoli’ on patriotism. You must remember, once we had discussed Indian forms of education through Story Telling with Story Tellers from across the country. I have an unwavering belief that the biggest change can be brought about by collective effort. This year, where we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger.

My dear countrymen, a mantra from our Upanishads has been inspiring our collective thought for centuries.

Charaiveti Charaiveti Charaiveti

Keep moving – keep moving – keep moving

Today we are completing the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti. In strengthening the social fabric of India, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together. In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others. In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty. This positivity will take the country forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal…, will take her to a new heights and I am happy that the beginning made by ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is becoming a new tradition in the country today. A tradition in which we see the spirit of everyone’s effort.

Friends, today I would also like to thank the personnel of All India Radio who record this entire program with great patience. I am also thankful to the translators, who translate ‘Mann Ki Baat’ into different regional languages really fast in a very short time. I also thank the personnel of Doordarshan and MyGov. I express my gratitude to all the TV channels, people from electronic media across the country, who show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ without commercial breaks and lastly, I would also like to express my gratitude to those who don the mantle of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – the people of India, people who have faith in India. All this has been possible only because of your inspiration and strength.

Friends, by the way, I have so much to say today that both time and words are falling short. But I am sure that you all will understand my expressions, understand my feelings. As a member of your family, I have been in your midst with the help of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, will remain in your midst. We will meet again next month. We will again celebrate the successes of the countrymen with new topics and new information, till then I take leave of you. Take good care of yourself and your loved ones. Thank you very much, Namaskar!