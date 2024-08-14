PM Modi likely to meet Bangladesh chief adviser Yunus at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand: Report

DHAKA, Aug 14: India has begun engaging with the interim Government in Bangladesh led by Dr Muhammad Yunus.

New Delhi has sent out a message to Dhaka that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim Government Prof Mohd Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit scheduled to be held on Sept 4 in Thailand, reports daily sun.

It will be the first official meeting between India and Bangladesh after a change of Government in Bangladesh.

Thailand is current chair of the seven-nation grouping of the BIMSTEC.

During the September summit Thailand will hand over the chairmanship to Bangladesh. The next summit of BIMSTEC is scheduled to be held in Dhaka in 2025.

At the time of the swearing in of the Chief Adviser Mohd Yunus last week, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma attended the ceremony.

Recently New Delhi hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC countries (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), comprising seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The meeting of BIMSTEC foreign ministers was preparatory to a meeting of the leaders at the forthcoming sixth BIMSTEC summit scheduled to be held in Thailand.

It is expected that all seven heads of Government of BIMSTEC nations will attend the summit. (UNI)