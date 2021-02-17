PM Modi lauds IT sector, says when chips were down, your code kept things running

NEW DELHI, Feb 17:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Information and Technology (IT) sector for remarkable growth even when the world was battling with COVID-19.

“When the chips were down, the core of India’s IT industry kept things running. The last year’s statistics may surprise the world, but India isn’t surprised knowing your ability. When every sector was severely affected by the pandemic, you registered a growth of 2%,” Modi said while addressing NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum (NTLF)

In the past, Indian IT could not take advantage of domestic opportunity and digital divide kept widening, says PM Modi.

Leadership of tomorrow cannot flourish under restrictions said PM.

National Digital Communication Policy an attempt to make India a global digital product hub said PM Modi.

Liberalising geospatial sector will help tech startups, empower Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, says PM Modi.

Biggest consideration on geospatial regulations was on security; India is more confident nation now which can be seen on our borders said Modi.

PM Modi says improvement in digital technologies has reduced black money problems.

In a short period of time, we have shifted from being cash economy to less cash economy said PM.

Technological interventions helping us deliver on promise of minimum government, maximum governance said PM Modi.

Startup founders should think how they can create institutions, not focus on valuations alone said Modi.

IT industry’s biggest strength is India’s large population; people are eager to adopt newer solutions said PM. (Agencies)