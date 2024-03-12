PM Modi Inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra At Srinagar Railway Station, Gati Shakti Terminal At Samba

Lt Governor expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in J&K

Jammu, Mar 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in J&K and dedicating number of railway projects to the people of the Union Territory today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone and dedicated Railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores.

He inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Srinagar railway station and Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba.

Prime Minister also dedicated ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom railway stations and Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

In a Tweet, the Lt Governor said:

“A significant day for railway connectivity & infrastructure in the country. Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji laid foundation stone, dedicated Railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores that will shape the economic trajectory of various states and UTs.

Grateful to Hon’ble PM for revolutionising rail infra & connectivity in J&K. The opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Srinagar railway station will ensure quality medicines at affordable prices to passengers & livelihood opportunities to many.

‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua will provide additional income opportunities to artisans from marginal sections.

OSOP will promote rich heritage of these areas and it will also strengthen ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District One Product Campaign’. These stalls will provide passengers the opportunity to experience and purchase authentic local goods.

PM has also gifted a Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba & Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. Gati Shakti terminal will play a pivotal role in bolstering transportation networks and streamlining movement of goods across the region”.