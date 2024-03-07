PM Modi Hits Out At Congress And Its Allies, Says Freedom From Restrictions Has Come After Removal Of Article 370 In J&K

SRINAGAR, Mar 7: Noting that Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and is breathing freely today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that freedom from restrictions has come after the abrogation of Article 370 which was being used by some political families for their benefit.

Addressing ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said the region is breaking all tourism records.

This was the first visit of PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 by his government in 2019.

Without taking any names, PM Modi said people have come to know the truth of being misled by some families about Article 370.

He said that Congress and its partners had for decades misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country over Article 370.

“Today Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development because Jammu and Kashmir is breathing freely today. This freedom from restrictions has come after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

“For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did Jammu and Kashmir benefit from Article 370 or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? The people of Jammu and Kashmir have come to know the truth that they were misled. Jammu and Kashmir was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families. Today there is no Article 370, hence the talent of the youth of J&K is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities. Today there are equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone here,” he added.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 has led to the respect of youth’s talent and equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone.

He spoke about the refugees from Pakistan, the Valmiki community and sanitation workers getting voting rights, fulfilling the demand of the Valmiki community for the SC category, reservation of seats in the assembly for Scheduled Tribes and eligibility of several communities for reservation benefit.

PM Modi said he would not leave any stone unturned to repay the debt of affection of the people of state.

“Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am working hard only to win your hearts… I am doing all this hard work to win your hearts and I believe that I am on the right path. I will keep trying hard…This is Modi ki guarantee and you know that ‘Modi ki guarantee’ means, there is a guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee,” PM Modi said.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, soon after returning to power in 2019. The state was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his speech, PM Modi accused some families of using the resources of Jammu and Kashmir for their benefit.

“J-K has been a huge victim of ‘Parivarvad’ and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J-K Bank, by filling the bank with their relatives and nephews, these ‘Parivarvadis’ have ruined the bank. Due to mismanagement, the bank had incurred so much loss that all of you were in danger of losing thousands of crores of rupees…” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he has treated the people of Jammu and Kashmir as his family. He greeted people on Ramadan and Shivratri.

“The people of my family stay in my heart, and ‘Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar’ is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in J-K will not stop at any cost. In the next few days, Ramazan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramazan…Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well…” the PM said.

PM Modi also referred to lotus blooming in lakes of Jammu and Kashmir and noted that it is symbol of BJP.

“In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world…Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP’s symbol is also a lotus and Jammu and Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus,” he said. (AGENCIES)