PM Modi hasn’t taken any leaves during 21 years of service: Reports

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, said that he has not taken any leaves during the last 21 years where he has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister, as per sources.

The Prime Minister told the MPs to continue to work for the country and its people.

He said, “I consider the work done during the COVID-19 pandemic the best as it was very challenging. The whole world praised the work done by India during the pandemic.”

According to Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the PM said, “The leaders of 110 countries appreciated the work done by India during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Prime Minister praised that in difficult times, the 130 crore Indians stood for each other and did not let anyone die of hunger,” Meghwal said.

As per sources, PM Modi advised the MPs to be present in all the sessions of the Parliament.

The parliamentary meeting was also addressed by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (AGENCY)