PM Modi hails medallists coming from humble background in Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performance of youngsters who excelled at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana.

While addressing the nation during the latest episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said “This zest is the hallmark of today’s youth. From Start-Ups to the Sports World, the youth of India are making new records. In the recently held Khelo India Youth Games too, our players set many records. You would love to know that a total of 12 records have been broken in these games – not only that, 11 records have been registered in the names of female players. M. Martina Devi of Manipur has made eight records in weightlifting.”

“Similarly, Sanjana, Sonakshi and Bhavna have also made different records. With their hard work, these players have proven how much India’s prestige is going to rise in the international sports arena in the coming times. I also congratulate all these players and wish them all the best for the future,” added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the fact that many youngsters came from humble backgrounds and came from small villages and towns. Despite all the difficulties, their families supported their children to play sports.

“Friends, there has been another special feature of Khelo India Youth Games. This time too, many such talents have emerged, who are from very ordinary families. These players have struggled a lot in their lives to reach this stage of success. In their success, their family, and parents too, have had a big role to play,” said the PM.

“Father of Adil Altaf from Srinagar, who won the gold in 70 km cycling, does tailoring work, but, has left no stone unturned to fulfil his son’s dreams. Today Adil has brought pride to his father and the entire Jammu-Kashmir. Gold winner L. Dhanush’s father is a carpenter in Chennai. Sangli’s daughter Kajol Sargar’s father works as a tea vendor. Kajol would help her father and practise weight lifting as well. This hard work of hers and her family paid off and Kajol has won a lot of accolades in weight lifting. Tanu of Rohtak has performed a similar kind of miracle. Tanu’s father Rajbir Singh is a school bus driver in Rohtak. By winning the gold medal in wrestling, Tanu has realized her own, her family’s and her father’s dream,” added PM Modi.

Prime Minister was happy to see the induction of five indigenous sports in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games with sports like Gatka, Thang Ta, Yogasan, Kalaripayattu and Mallakhamb.

“Friends, in the sports world, now, the dominance of Indian players is increasing; at the same time, a new image of Indian sports is also emerging. For example, in Khelo India Youth Games, besides disciplines that are in Olympics, five indigenous sports, were also included this time. These five sports are – Gatka, Thang Ta, Yogasan, Kalaripayattu and Mallakhamb,” said the Prime Minister. (Agencies)