New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.
“Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!” the prime minister tweeted. (Agencies)
PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi
