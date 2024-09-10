PM Modi Empowers Women Of Jammu And Kashmir: Priya Sethi

JAMMU, Sept 10: Former Minister, Priya Sethi, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered the women of J&K, who had earlier been denied their constitutional rights for seventy years.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

“The Prime Minister Modi by abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019 empowered the women of J&K and they are now living a dignified life,” Priya Sethi said while addressing a press conference, on Tuesday.

J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretaries, Neha Mahajan and Reema Padha were also present on the occasion.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370, Sethi said that girls of J&K were denied their constitutional rights if they married outside J&K. “Now, after the abrogation of Article 370, the girls do get their constitutional rights even if they marry outside J&K,” she said and added that the women are living a dignified life under PM Modi’s regime.

She said that NC, Congress, and PDP denied constitutional rights to women of J&K for 70 years but BJP ensured that they get equal constitutional rights.

“Only the BJP Government can ensure the dignity of women,” she said, adding that the BJP rolled out several schemes for the welfare of women and a large number of women are getting benefitted.

Sethi said that 1.61 lakh girls got the benefit of ‘Ladli Beti Yojna’, while 4.12 lakh girls of J&K have been benefitted under ‘Matra Vandna Yojna’ launched by Modi Government.

Sethi said, similarly, 70,000 girls have benefitted under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, also launched by the BJP Government. Sethi said that the BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ released by Home Minister Amit Shah also takes care of the women, especially the elderly.

In our ‘Sankalp Patra’, we have also promised the socio-economic upliftment of the women of J&K, she said.

“In our ‘Sankalp Patra’ we have promised Rs 18,000 per year to senior most women of every family in J&K and free cylinders to women under Ujjawa Yojna,” She said while adding, “We will also give 50 percent reservation to women in local body elections”.

Apart from this, we have also promised to strengthened Self Help Groups (SHG), she said.