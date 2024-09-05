PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore President 

Singapore, Sep 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam here and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city-state, arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

“Had a very good meeting with Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore. Our talks focused on the full range of bilateral ties between our nations. We discussed the key focus sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity,” Modi said in a post on X.

Tharman, the Indian-origin economist, is the ninth president of the predominantly Chinese and economically prosperous city-state.

The Prime Minister’s Office said he held extensive talks with the Singapore President and their “discussions centred on advancing India-Singapore cooperation across various sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.”

Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Tharman’s passionate support for the India-Singapore partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. They noted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which is based on trust, mutual respect and complementarity,” the statement said.

The two leaders noted that the elevation of the ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will chart a robust way forward for joint collaboration, it said.

They shared thoughts on how India and Singapore can expand their cooperation to new areas such as advanced manufacturing and in emerging technologies.

Modi conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming Tharman to India next year.

“PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @Tharman_S in Singapore today. PM thanked President @Tharman_S for his passionate support for the partnership. Discussions focused on avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership'”

He also met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together. (PTI )