PM Modi congratulates successful class 12 students, says the batch adapted to new normal, gave their best

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by due to COVID-19 conditions but Class 12 students adapted to the new normal, gave their best and he was proud of them.

He congratulated students who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations and extended best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for class 12 board examinations on Friday.

“The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He said a bright and opportunity-filled future awaits the students.

“To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say – learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always,” the Prime Minister said.

“Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future,” he added. (Agencies)