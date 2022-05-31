PM Modi condoles demise of J&K’s NPP founder Bhim Singh

Jammu, May 31: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and senior leader Bhim Singh passed away in Jammu on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Singh. Taking to Twitter, he said, “He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

“Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” tweeted Modi. (Agencies)