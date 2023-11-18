PM Modi committed to all-round development of Telangana, says Amit Shah ahead of multiple rallies today

Hyderabad: Ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state of Telangana today, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is committed to the all-round development of the southern state going to polls on November 30.

Taking to his microblogging site, X, Shah wrote that he will address multiple rallies today at Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal East.

During his visit, Amit Shah said he will also release BJP’s election manifesto in Hyderabad. (Agencies)