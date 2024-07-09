PM Modi Awarded With Russia’s Highest Civilian Honour

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia’s highest civilian honour, at St Catherine’s Hall of the Moscow Kremlin on Tuesday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the award to PM Modi, for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

“It is a testimony to Russia’s sincere gratitude to the sincere contribution you are making to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our nations…you have always advocated broader contacts with our country. Back when you were Chief Minister of Gujarat, you came up with the initiative of twinning your state with Russian regions,” President Putin said while conferring the award.

“Dear friend, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate you for this highest Russian award and wish you good health, success and all the best. To the friendly people of India, I wish peace and prosperity,” he added.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s role in elevating India-Russia ties to the level of strategic partnership and said both nations are working for global and regional security.

“You have been at the helm of the Indian government for 10 years. You have genuinely strived to elevate the Russian-Indian relation to the level of special and privileged strategic partnership. With your direct support, Russia and India are implementing large-scale trade, economic…nuclear and hydrocarbon energy in high-tech and space exploration,” Putin said.

He added, “Your contribution to building a resilient framework for Russian-Indian cooperation in the international arena, where both of our nations are defending the principles of multipolarity…working for the sake of stability, global and regional security, and working closely within the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.”

The Order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It is only awarded for the most outstanding civilian or military merit.

The Russian Embassy in India had in 2019 said, “On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples. @mfa_russia @MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow”.

The Russian President had then appreciated PM Modi on being conferred the award and recalled his outstanding achievements in promoting partnership with Russia

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Order of St Andrew for outstanding achievements in promoting partnership with Russia,” he stated on X.

To this, PM Modi replied that the foundation of the friendship between the two countries is deep and the future of the partnership is bright.

“Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. The foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep & the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens,” he said. (Agencies)