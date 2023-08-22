PM Modi Arrives In S. Africa; Looks Forward To Meetings With World Leaders During BRICS Summit

Johannesburg, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was looking forward to the deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the 15th BRICS Summit as he was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in South Africa.

Modi, who arrived here on a three-day official visit, was received by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base, where he given a ceremonial guard of honour.

“Landed in Johannesburg a short while ago. Looking forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS Summit over the next few days,” Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.