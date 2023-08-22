Johannesburg, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was looking forward to the deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the 15th BRICS Summit as he was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in South Africa.
Modi, who arrived here on a three-day official visit, was received by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base, where he given a ceremonial guard of honour.
“Landed in Johannesburg a short while ago. Looking forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS Summit over the next few days,” Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.
PM Modi Arrives In S. Africa; Looks Forward To Meetings With World Leaders During BRICS Summit
