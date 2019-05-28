NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former president Pranab Mukherjee, officials in the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The meeting took place at the former president’s residence here.
Though details of the meeting are not known, sources said it was a courtesy call by the PM on Mr Mukherjee. (AGENCIES)
PM meets former president Pranab Mukherjee
