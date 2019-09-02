PM likely to celebrate his 69th b’day in Kashi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate his 69th birthday in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on September 17.

The celebrations will be based on the theme of ‘ Fit India’. The authorities, along with the BJP workers, will organise several health programmes in the constituency, party sources here on Monday said.

As per the tentative schedule, the PM will reach Varanasi on a two-day visit late in the afternoon. The next day, he will interact with the people of Kashi and attend a couple of programmes.

Mr Modi had celebrated his 68th birthday with schoolchildren of his constituency.

The programmes of ‘Fit India’ would commence in Varanasi from September 13 which include free health camps, tests and blood donation. On September 17, a mega blood donation camp would be organised at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hastkala Sankul at Bara Lalpur. On the same day, the PM will be with divyang children for some time and meet the senior intellectuals of his constituency.

On September 18, he will inaugurate and lay foundation for several schemes. He could also unveil the 63 feet statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya at Kanha Upvan in Chitauni Kot area besides inaugurating a museum on the Varanasi -Chandauli border on the name of the BJP ideologue.

The PM will also lay the foundation of the city’s first multi-level parking at the busy Godhalia crossing too. (UNI)