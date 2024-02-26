PM lays foundation stone of over 2000 Rly projects including Katra Stn, Vijaypur bridge

LG joins function, expresses gratitude to Modi

Katra will emerge as an inter-modal station: Dr Jitendra

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone and inaugurated projects through video conferencing from New Delhi including redevelopment of 554 Railway Stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 1500 Road Over Bridges/Underpasses at the cost of Rs 41,000 crore across the country including Katra Railway Station, which acts as base camp for holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji in Reasi district of Jammu region and Vijaypur Overhead bridge in Samba district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the function virtually from Raj Bhawan in Jammu while Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh attended the function at Katra. Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma was present at Vijaypur in Samba district.

The Amrit Bharat Stations including Katra will act as “city centres”, integrating both sides of a city, and will have modern passenger amenities, such as roof plazas, beautiful landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, improved modern facades, a play area for kids, kiosks and food courts.

The Stations will be redeveloped as environment and Divyang-friendly. The designs of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, official sources told the Excelsior.

Katra Railway Station will be redeveloped at the cost of Rs 40 crore, they said.

Vijaypur Over bridge whose construction will be completed in one year will involve a cost of Rs 50 crore and will benefit large population of 50 villages. People have to wait for a long time for train crossing at the barrier but with the construction of Overhead bridge, the wait will be over, Jugal Sharma said at the function.

In a couple of posts on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for redevelopment of Shri Mata Katra Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and a project for Over bridge at Vijaypur Railway Station.

“It involves comprehensive development of Katra Station,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the redevelopment project will upgrade façade, 12 meter wide FoB connecting all platforms, station building extension to accommodate better passenger, pilgrim facilities, modern & state of art lifts and escalators connecting FoBs to platforms and module design for future extension.

Addressing the function after laying foundation stone and inauguration of projects via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a developed India will be the India of youngsters’ dreams and they have the maximum right to decide how the country shapes up in the future.

“Third term of the Government will start in June, but the scale and speed with which new projects have begun have left everyone baffled,” he said.

Recalling the events he attended in Jammu and Gujarat over the last couple of days, Modi said he dedicated a dozen Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the country and added that the education and healthcare sectors are also witnessing massive expansion.

The Indian Railways is undergoing a transformation and it will benefit those who are studying in schools and colleges and those below 35 years of age, he said, adding that he has laid the foundation for the work to revamp more than 550 Railway Stations across 27 States and 300 districts.

“Youngsters have the maximum say in deciding how Viksit Bharat (developed India) will shape up…. I wish to tell every youngster of the country that your dream is Modi’s resolve. Your dream, your hard work and Modi’s resolve is the guarantee for Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.

He said every paisa of taxpayers’ money is being used for the welfare of the commuters.

“There is also a 50-per cent discount given by the Government on every railway ticket,” the Prime Minister said.

“Just as interest is earned on money deposited in banks, similarly, every paisa spent on infrastructure creates new sources of income and employment,” he said, adding that the laying of new railway tracks created multiple employment opportunities for labourers to engineers.

“Whatever India does today, it does it at an unprecedented speed and scale. We dream big and work tirelessly to realise those dreams. This resolve is visible in this Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway programme,” the Prime Minister said, as he launched more than 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore.

Exuding confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the third term of his Government will start from June, but the scale and speech with which it has been working have surprised people.

Taking a swipe at previous Governments, Modi said his dispensation stopped the loot of public money and every penny earned is used in expanding railway services.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh unveiled a plaque marking the formal redevelopment of the Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, which is part of his Udhampur Parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the inclusion of the Katra station in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme is reflective of the Prime Minister’s special focus for the development of this region.

Recalling that the station was among the first stations chosen for the rollout of the Vande Bharat train, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said it also holds the distinction of being the first station in the country where a solar power facility was unveiled.

“As part of today’s endeavour, besides the Katra station, three other stations — Udhampur, Jammu and Budgam — will also be redeveloped as Amrit stations. Among the four, three are in the Jammu region. This reinforces the Prime Minister’s commitment for the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

He said the Katra station will emerge as an inter-modal station, integrating rail, road and air travel so that people can move from one mode to another seamlessly.

Singh said Modi has chosen Katra — the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine — as part of the country’s development journey.

“Ever since Modi assumed the country’s leadership, there has been a transformation in the citizens’ mindset,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister has ensured a level-playing field for the welfare of every person and region in the country.

The Union Minister said it has been ensured that every citizen and region of the country utilises their maximum potential commensurate with their talent and resources.

“Now, a poor man’s son or daughter can dream big, compete in prestigious examinations like civil services and reach the corridors of power, irrespective of their religion, caste or region. Hopes have been rekindled and evils like corruption and nepotism have been curbed,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the number of development projects the country has seen in the last 10 years is unparalleled.

“The pace of development has been accelerated to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he added.