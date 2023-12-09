‘Modi Ki Guarantee Ki Gadi’ Welcomed In Jammu and Kashmir, PM Interacts With Milk Vendor Nazia Nazir

NEW DELHI, Dec 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing today. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Interacting with Nazia Nazir, a milk vendor and VBSY beneficiary from Sheikh Pura, Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister asked about her family members. She replied that her husband is an auto driver and her two children attain education from government schools in the UT.

Upon the Prime Minister’s enquiry about the apparent changes in her village compared to previous years, Ms Nazia Nazir replied that the Jal Jeevan Mission proved to be a game changer with clean and safe tapped water supply reaching their homes where water issues once prevailed. She also thanked the Prime Minister for the benefits of gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, education in government schools and extending PMGKAY for another 5 years. Shri Modi also enquired about the experience and impact of the VBSY van in her village. She replied that the people welcomed it by rituals performed on auspicious occasions according to the Kashmiri culture.

Prime Minister Modi expressed delight upon interaction with Ms Nazia Nazir. He also expressed confidence in the women power of Kashmir, who by availing the benefits of the government are educating their children and moving forward with the intention of the development of the nation. “Your enthusiasm is a source of strength for me”, he said, noting the enthusiasm for VBSY in Jammu & Kashmir sends a positive message to the rest of the country. He further added that it is a guarantee of the bright future of the new generations. He expressed satisfaction that people from around the country are joining the bandwagon of development and lauded the contributions of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.