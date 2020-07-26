PM in Mann ki Baat programme urges youth to share stories of armed forces’ valour in Kargil War

NEW DELHI : PM Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat programme urges youth to share stories of armed forces’ valour in Kargil War with others.

PM Modi asks people to do and say things keeping in mind welfare of soldiers on borders.

Threat of coronavirus is not over yet; we need to remain vigilant, says PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address.

Focus on wearing masks and social distancing has to continue, says PM Modi on tackling threat of COVID-19.

PM Modi hails efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during COVID-19 pandemic. (agencies)