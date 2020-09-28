PM greets melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday.

On this occasion, the PM wished for a long and healthy life for the legendary playback singer.

In a tweet, the PM said, ”Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings.” (AGENCIES)