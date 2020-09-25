PM flays Oppn for misleading people on agri and labour reforms

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the opposition parties for misleading the people of the country for their petty political gains while the NDA government, he said, has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers and labourers.

Addressing BJP Karyakartas on Jana Sangh Founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s 104th Jayanti, Mr Modi said, ”The previous governments used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or labourers could never understand.” But, he maintained that, the BJP-led NDA government, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers.

Mr Modi said,” This birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Ji is even more relevant as the reformist decisions taken by the government in recent times had the imprint of the vision shown by him.”

He said the contribution of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji to make India better as a country and society has inspired generations. ”The path he has shown to every BJP worker instils confidence in us,” he added.

He asked all BJP Karyakartas should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in very simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms and how these will empower them.

”Our ground connect will bust the propaganda being spread in the virtual world,” he said.

Mr Modi pointed out that his government has been very clear that the Government should not excessively interfere in the lives of those who do not need the government.

The government must use its resources more on the deprived and the marginalised, he stated.

Mr Modi took part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary via video conferencing.

BJP National President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar were present on the occasion.

(AGENCIES)