PM extends birthday wishes to Farooq

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 82nd birthday, NC sources said today.

The sources said Abdullah, who turned 82 on October 21, received a letter from the Prime Minister greeting him on his birthday.

Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, received the letter at his residence in Gupkar locality here which has been turned into a sub-jail after the NC president was booked under the PSA on 16 September.

The Prime Minister sent good wishes on Abdullah’s birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life, the NC sources said. (PTI)