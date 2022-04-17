PM coming to reiterate commitment for peace, development in J&K: LG

‘Visit historic, will give boost to functioning of PRIs’

All out efforts to curb menace of drug addiction

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day to reiterate his commitment to walk on the path of self-reliance, development and peace.

He made these remarks in his monthly “Awaam Ki Awaaz” Radio address.

“The Prime Minister is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Panchayati Raj Day to share resolve of the Government of India to establish ‘Gram Swaraj’ across the country,” Sinha said.

He expressed confidence that on this historic occasion, the people’s representatives of all 4290 Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir and every citizen will reiterate their commitment to walk on the path of self-reliance, development and peace.

Modi will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district of Jammu region on April 24 during which he is scheduled to address around one lakh people including nearly 30,000 representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) like District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons and members, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairpersons, Sarpanchs and Panchs.

The Prime Minister will also address representatives of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country virtually from Palli.

Describing the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir as “historic,” the Lieutenant Governor said this will further boost the functioning of three-tier PRIs in the Union Territory.

Referring to increasing menace of drug addiction in response to a suggestion received by him, Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been working hard to curb the menace and make the youth shun it.

“We are taking efforts to discourage youth from drug addiction,” he said. He added that the Government is determined to wipe out the drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, Sinha mentioned that the Health Department has also been asked to launch sustained campaign against drug addiction.

“Many other departments will also join the campaign,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor announced that modernized washrooms and rest houses will shortly come up along the National Highways.

He announced this in response to a suggestion sent by a civilian for “Awaam Ki Awaaz”, a monthly Radio Programme addressed by Manoj Sinha on every third Sunday of the month.

Sinha said a decision has been taken to construct modern complexes comprising washrooms and rest houses along the National Highways and a budgetary provision of funds has also been kept for them.

An official handout said: During the latest episode of the radio programme, the Lt Governor called upon the people to play their important role and complement Government’s efforts toward building a developed and prosperous new Jammu & Kashmir.

“We are committed to the welfare of the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable sections of the society,” he said.

“Various new initiatives have given wings to a common man’s dreams. A promising future awaits Jammu & Kashmir”, he added.

Lauding the spirit of countless citizens who have dedicated themselves to the service of others, Sinha made a special mention of Vaidya RC Nagar from Udhampur.

He highlighted how the 98-year-old shines as a beacon of hope for the elderly by running an Ayurvedic Medicine, Yoga and Physiotherapy Center for his peers, besides establishing a Senior Citizen Home and a Bal Ashram for orphans.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted the impressive stories of Sunita Devi, Sadaf Yusuf and Mehak Sharma, who are driving great positive change and exuding confidence in the society with their immense contributions.

Sinha underlined the need to make continuous efforts toward women empowerment. He said that the UT Government through its policy reforms and intuitive handholding schemes will usher in notable changes in the socio-economic and educational status of women in Jammu and Kashmir at a fast pace.

“We are determined to establish an egalitarian society where every citizen gets the benefits of the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

While sharing another suggestion from Srinagar’s Mehreen Altaf pertaining to the promotion and strengthening of Village and Cottage industries, the Lt Governor observed the Village and Cottage industries have been the backbone of the rural economy and highlighted the reforms introduced by the Government for bringing a new revolution in the said sector.

The Lt Governor recalled that working with the vision of good governance and inclusive development of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many steps have been taken in the last one and a half years to increase the employment venues and income of the people in this sector.

Sinha observed that the Youths have been the focal point of UT’s developmental agenda and Mission Youth and many new platforms of self-employment, empowerment are already helping youth to realize their true potential.