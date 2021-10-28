PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of J&K bus mishap

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those killed in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Thatri.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge at Sui Gwari along the river Chenab on the Thathri-Doda road early this morning.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway.

The PM has also announced Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he has spoken to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident.

“The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided,” said the Union Minister. (Agencies)