PK Pole Appointed New Chief Electoral Officer J&K

JAMMU, Feb 2: The Election Commission of India(ECI) has approved the appointment of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole as Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a communication by ECI, Pole has been appointed as the new CEO of J&K.

“I am directed to forward the Commission’s notification… appointing PK Pole (AGMUT 2004) as CEO, J&K in place of Hirdesh Kumar(IAS), said principal secretary, Rahul Sharma.

Hirdesh Kumar has gone on central deputation with ECI.