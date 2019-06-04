Pistol, bullets recovered as militant hideout busted in Poonch

Surnkot, June 04 : Police Tuesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in Lassana forest area and recovered a pistol alongwith 214 bullets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral told Reporter that an operation was launched jointly by Poonch police team and Army in Lassana during which a militant hideout was busted.

He added that a pistol, 213 AK bullets and one 9 mm bullet was recovered from the hideout. Angral said that investigation into the matter has been started.