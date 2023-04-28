Pir Panjal Range In J&K Receives Fresh Spell Of Snowfall, Snow Clearing Operation Underway

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 28: Higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall following which the local authorities have been carried out snow clearing operations at the Mughal Road,which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with Kashmir.

The roads were blocked after the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal Mountains Range received fresh snowfall on Thursday.

“Higher reaches of Pirpanjal Mountains Range receive fresh snowfall. Snow clearance operation underway for opening Mughal Road, which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with Kashmir,” Official statement said.