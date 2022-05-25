Pilgrims’ bus, tempo collide head on at Katra, driver hurt

Jammu, May 25: A driver suffered minor injuries when pilgrims bus collided head on with a tempo near Katra town on Wednesday in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said a pilgrims bus and tempo traveller collided head on near Kadmal at Katra.

“All passengers in the bus are safe but the tempo driver namely Kuldeep Kumar,32, resident of Udhampur got minor injuries in the mishap,” said police.

Injured have been shifted to the hospital, they said. (Agencies)