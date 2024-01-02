PIL In SC Seeking To Include CJI In Selection Committee For CEC, EC Appointment

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Union of India to implement an independent and transparent system of selection constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

The PIL seeks direction to set aside Gazette issued by the Centre on December 28, 2023, for the appointment of CEC and ECs.

It seeks direction to the Centre to include the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and ECs which currently comprises of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

The PIL filed by advocate Gopal Singh stated, “The pivotal legal question placed for the court’s consideration in the present writ petition revolves around the constitutional inquiry of whether the Parliament or any legislative assembly possesses the authority to promulgate a gazette notification or ordinance to nullify or amend a judgment previously rendered by this Court, particularly when the judgment emanates from a Constitution bench.” (Agencies)