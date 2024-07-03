Pigeon India Receives Prestigious Economic Times Award for Best organization for Customer Experience 2024

New Delhi (India), July 3: Pigeon India renowned as Japan’s No. 1 brand for baby care products, proudly announces its reception of the esteemed Economic Times Award for “Best organization for Customer Experience 2024”. The award was presented to Pigeon India Pvt Ltd. In recognition of its exemplary commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence in the Indian market. The Managing Director, Mr. Kazumasa Matsuda, accepted the award on behalf of the company at a prestigious ceremony held on 27th June at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

As Japan’s leading brand in baby care products, Pigeon India has brought its legacy of quality, safety, and innovation to Indian families since its inception. This award from the Economic Times underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of customer service amidst its rapid growth and expansion across the country. “We are honoured to receive the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Customer Service,” said Managing Director of Pigeon India Pvt Ltd. “At Pigeon, our mission is to provide superior products and exceptional service to our customers. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in every interaction with our valued consumers.” Pigeon India has established itself as a trusted name among parents and caregivers in India, offering a wide array of baby care essentials and a market leader in feeding bottle and nipples ranging from pacifiers to skincare products and hygiene solutions. Each product is developed based on baby’s attention to detail and undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure safety and reliability. Central to Pigeon India success is its customer-first approach. The company’s customer service team is renowned for its responsiveness, product knowledge, and dedication to addressing customer inquiries and concerns promptly. Whether through its online platforms or customer care helpline. Pigeon India strives to provide a seamless and supportive experience for all customers. Receiving the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Customer Service marks a significant achievement for Pigeon India, highlighting its ongoing efforts to set industry benchmarks and exceed customer expectations. Looking forward, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric values as it continues to expand its presence and product offerings in India. For more information about Pigeon India Pvt Ltd. And its comprehensive range of Japanese Mother & Baby care products, please visit www.Pigeon-in.Com/products/. About Pigeon India Pvt Ltd.:

Pigeon India is a Global No.1 brand in Baby Feeding Bottle & Nipple, and a leading manufacturer of baby care products in India. With a rich heritage of excellence and innovation, Pigeon India is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and superior-quality products that meet the diverse needs of mothers & baby across the country.