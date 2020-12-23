Piaggio launches Aprilia SXR 160 in India

Mumbai, Dec 23: Piaggio India on Wednesday announced the launch of Aprilia SXR 160.

The much-awaited premium scooter will be available at a price of Rs 1,25,997 ex showroom Pune and can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5000 across all dealerships in India and through e-commerce website.

Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology, that produces peak power of 11 PS at 7100 RPM. To deliver the best riding experience and highest level of comfort, Aprilia SXR 160 offers bigger, longer, comfortable and ergonomic seats, crafted in art leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads. The sharp body lines, geometric contours and high craftsmanship reflect the dynamic premium appeal of SXR 160. The scooter comes a fuel tank capacity of 7L.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, ”We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India.”

Equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional all digital cluster display, the SXR 160 has a host of features such as digital speed indicator, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed & top speed display, digital fuel indicator, ABS indicator, engine malfunction indicator, etc. Customers can also opt for the mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user’s mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed and more.

Its unique, incomparable looks are complemented with 3 coat HD body paint finish, featuring Aprilia signature graphics, paired with matt black design trims inserts along with dark chrome elements. The wrap around LED technology twin crystal head lights and eye line position lights merges with front indicator blinkers to create its unique light play; the diamond reflection wrap around LED taillights with integrated rear blinkers equally generates the much-sought new age appeal. The SXR 160 comes with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots calliper hydraulic brake which delivers high braking performance.

Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in very attractive Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours. (UNI)