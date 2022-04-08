Physical classes of 1st batch of 2nd Prof MBBS students begin at AIIMS Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: In a proud and historic moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the first offline/physical classes of 2nd Prof MBBS (first batch) of AIIMS Jammu commenced today at makeshift Hostel and Academic/Teaching Accommodation at Jammu.

The online classes of second batch of 60 MBBS students started on March 28, 2022. These students will be shifted to AIIMS Vijaypur campus before the end of April 2022 once the first phase of accommodation is completed.

About 230 staff housing in multi-storey towers, Under Graduate (Boys & Girls) Hostel, Post Graduate (Boys & Girls), Post Graduate (Married) and Nursing Hostel have been catered in the first phase.

The residential campus will have cricket stadium, basketball court, lawn tennis, squash court besides other sports facilities. Sufficient surface parking for approximately 3284 four-wheelers have been provided. A guest house facility and night shelter for 256 patients’ attendants have also been provided.

The construction of AIIMS Vijaypur campus spread over 227 acres of land with total construction area of 2,25,205 square metre is going on in full swing and expected to be commissioned by March 2023.