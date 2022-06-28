PHE workers protest, demand release of wages, regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 28: Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees & Workers Association (District Udhampur) today held strong protest demonstration at PHE Complex Udhampur in support of their long pending demands.

They were demanding regularization of daily rated workers, release of pending wages of about 70 months and implementation of Minimum Wages Act.

The employees and workers of the department today assembled in the PHE Complex, Udhampur and launched protest under the leadership of Som Nath, senior Trade Union leader and district president of the Association. A large number of workers from various Sub Divisions attended the meeting. The workers strongly projected their issues during the protest rally.

While addressing a large rally Som Nath strongly criticised the J&K UT authorities for not resolving the long pending issues of the PHE workers. He said the major issues of the workers pertains to regularisation of daily rated/ ITI/ CP/ land case workers and release of their pending wages. He said that wages of the daily wage workers be released every month on time.

Som Nath urged the Government to enact a concrete policy for the regularisation of daily wagers, release of the pending wages of daily rated/ consolidated/ land donor workers.

The Trade Union leader further demanded implementation of Minimum Wages Act in J&K, clearance of all the pending SRO-43 cases in PHE Department, conduct of DPC of all cadre in the department and filling up of all the vacant posts, remove shortage of staff at water/ pumping stations and Division and Sub Divisional level offices and initiate repair/ maintenance of duty/ staff rooms.

Som Nath appealed to PHE authorities to sort out the issues of the employees and workers immediately otherwise, employees are ready to chalk out strong action with regard to their genuine demands.

Others who spoke on the occasion included- Rajinder Singh, Shamsher Singh, Kulbhushan Bhat, Subhash Chander, Karan Singh, Javid Ahmed, Parvez and Sat Pal.