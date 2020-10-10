PHE daily wagers’ agitation for regularisation enters 16th day

* United Front extends strike for 72 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The PHE workers under the banner of PHE Employees United Front held strong protest demonstration in the office of Chief Engineer, at BC Road Jammu on the 16th consecutive day today.

The PHE/Jal Shakti workers were shouting slogans against the UT administration and BJP Government at the Centre. They alleged that BJP has failed to resolve the pending issues of the workers despite long protests.

The protesting workers were demanding their regularisation, release of pending 65 months wages of workers, implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K on Central pattern and revoke 12 vouchers rider. After holding strong protest demonstration, they sat on day long dharna with empty plates in hands in the BC Road PHE office complex.

A senior member of the Union said that talks of the United Front leaders with Commissioner/ Secretary PHE, M Raju failed last week. He said the Government has agreed only to release wages of 17 months while 65 months wages of the workers are pending. On regularisation issue also no commitment was made by the Commissioner. Therefore, the dialogue ended in a dead lock, he added.

They pointed out that Government is spending huge money on the rehabilitation of the militants and their families but the workers who are performing their duties with full dedication on meagre wages are being denied their wages. They claimed that the agitation would be continued till their demands are addressed by the Government.

He further said that in view of the pathetic condition of the Government, the members of the PHE Employees United Front announced to extend their strike for next 72 hours.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included – Jyoti Parkash, Mohan Lal, Bhanu Partap, Rajinder Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Navdeep Singh, Binkal Manhas, Vishav Dubey and others.