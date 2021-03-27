Phase 1 Polling begins in West Bengal and Assam assembly elections

New Delhi: The much-awaited West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections are here with the two states beginning voting at 7 am on Saturday (March 27, 2021) in the first phase.

In West Bengal, thirty seats are up for election in the first round, including all of Purulia and Jhargram’s constituencies, as well as those from Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur. The WB Assembly polls will take place in eight phases, of which, the first round of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates. Polling in West Bengal will be a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the other hand, in Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray from 47 seats, which will witness 42 seats from the 11 districts of the upper Assam and the northern Assam region and five seats from the central Assam’s Nagaon district. In Assam, the elections will be conducted in three phases, where it will be a three-way contest between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, the Congress-led opposition grand alliance and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

The voting will conclude at 6 pm, as the timing has been extended by an hour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Agencies)