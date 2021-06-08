Petrol, diesel remain stable after touching record high-levels

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices on Tuesday remained unchanged after two consecutive days of hike touching record high levels.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 95.31 and diesel at Rs 86.22 per liter in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed an increase for 20 days since May 4 till now, while there was no change in prices for the remaining 16 days.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 4.91 and diesel by Rs 5.49 in Delhi during this period.

In other metro cities, the prices of both fossil fuels remained stable.

In Mumbai, a liter of petrol was sold for Rs 101.52 and a liter of diesel for Rs 93.58.

Petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 95.28 and Diesel at Rs 89.07 per liter.

In Chennai, a liter of petrol was priced at Rs 96.71 and a liter of diesel for Rs 90.92.

Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily and based on that new prices are implemented every day from 6 am.

Petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities of the country today are as follows:

City name——Petrol Rs/Litre——Diesel Rs/Litre

Delhi————— 95.31—————— 86.22

Mumbai ———— —101.52—————— 93.58

Chennai—————-96.71-————-90.92

Kolkata————95.28 —————— 89.07 (Agency)