Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Monday; Highest In Mumbai Among All Metros

NEW DELHI: Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, July 19 across the four metro cities for the second consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at ₹ 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at ₹ 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at ₹ 107.83 per litre and diesel was at ₹ 97.45.

Currently, among the four metros, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output.

Brent crude was down $1.08, or 1.5 per cent, at $72.51 a barrel and U.S oil was down $1.01 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $70.80 a barrel. (Agency)