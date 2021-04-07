Petrol diesel prices remain unchanged

NEW DELHI, Apr 7: Despite the continuing decline in the prices of crude oil in the international market, there is no change in the prices of petrol and diesel domestically for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday.

On March 30, petrol in Delhi was reduced by 22 paise to Rs 90.56 per litre, and diesel was also slashed by 23 paise to Rs 80.87 per litre.

According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited, an oil marketing company, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

There was a sharp fall in the price of crude oil in the international market yesterday due to the possibility of Corona wreaking havoc all over the world and affecting demand in many countries. London Brent crude has fallen below $62 per barrel.

The price of petrol and diesel in the four metros of the country is as follows: – City Name Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L

Delhi 90.56 80.87

Mumbai 96.98 87.96

Chennai 92.58 85.88

Kolkata 90.77 83.75

(UNI)