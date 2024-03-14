Govt Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Ahead Of LS Polls

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: Ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the Centre on Thursday slashed prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

With the recent cuts in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, speculation was rife that a reduction in petrol and diesel prices may be in the offing in view of the impending Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal.”