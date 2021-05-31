Petrol above Rs 100/L in Mumbai, Rs 94 in Delhi; Check revised rates

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday by oil companies. While petrol price saw a hike of 28-29 paise per litre, diesel prices were hiked by 26-28 paises per litre.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 100.47 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 92.45 per litre. Notably, petrol price had breached Rs 100-mark in the country’s financial capital on Saturday after a hike of 25 paise.

In Delhi, one has to shell out Rs 94.23 to buy a litre of petrol and Rs 85.15 for a litre of diesel.

In Bhopal, petrol is retailing at Rs 102.34 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.37. After today’s hike, petrol in Kolkata has gone up to Rs 94.25 per litre and diesel Rs 87.74.

Monday’s hike is the 17th hike in May. Notably, the month of May has seen one of the steepest hikes in petrol and diesel prices this year. (AGENCY)