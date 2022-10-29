Pet Care in winter

Dr.Himalini, Dr. Rajiv Singh

During winter, the mercury plummets to an all time low and the chill in the air becomes unbearable. Every season brings along a change to our pet’s care routine and winter is no different. With the weather getting increasingly cold, your dogs in winter will require you to update your dog winter care routine to keep them safe, healthy and protected. The time between December to February is excruciatingly cold, not only for us humans but for our dear pets too. Here’s a guide on broad areas of winter care for your dog:

Keep your pet indoors

All pets feel cold, be it a dog, cat, birds or rabbits. It’s better to protect them from being exposed to the chill, lest they catch cold. Many of us also have stray pets (cats and dogs) around our homes that tend to snuggle and sleep under the cars. Ensure that you check before starting the car engine and bring them inside.

Wrap your pet up in woolens

Can you imagine stepping out in the cold without a sweater or a high collar jacket? No. The same applies to your pet too. There are umpteen sweaters and jackets available for cats and dogs in pet shops. Pick the right size and keep them warm and cosy when you take them for a run.

If you have birds, rabbits or other caged pets, simply cover their cage with a shawl. This will keep the insides of the cage warm. Also make sure that you leave a little space exposed, allowing them to breathe.

Their fur is a natural warmer

Dogs and cats are blessed with thick fur that keeps them warm naturally. Hence, avoid shaving off their coat in winter. Also, don’t take your dog out for a walk immediately after giving him a bath. Let his coat dry out completely before taking him outdoors.

Arrange warm and cosy bedding

It’s best not to let your cat or dog sleep on the cold floor during winter. The prolonged contact to the cold floor can make them sick. Beddings and mattresses for pets come in various shapes and sizes. Get one and see how your pet loves snuggling up on it. Also, place the bedding in a warm spot (carpeted area) preferably where he sleeps everyday so that he doesn’t feel unfamiliar.

Put the room heater away

If you have a pet that moves around (dogs and cats), ensure that you do away with room heaters, lamps or any other heating source. The pet might get too close to such radiators and get a burn.

Change the drinking water often

Like us, even dogs feel less thirsty in winter. And that is more so because the water in their drinking bowl turns ice-cold very soon and they don’t feel like drinking it. It’s advisable to replenish the old water with fresh, room-temperature water every 2-3 hours.

Health checkup in winter

Dogs that are prone to arthritis might have a hard time during the winter months. It is therefore important for you to pay extra attention to his exercise routines. Consult your veterinarian for health supplements and other medication if your pet experiences joint pain.

Inputs by Dr R K Bhardwaj