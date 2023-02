Personal Income-Tax | Income Tax- Rebate Extended On Income Up To Rs 7 Lakhs In New Tax Regime: FM Sitharaman

#UnionBudget2023 | Personal Income Tax: “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman