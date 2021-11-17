Permanent Commission to women

The Army may have its own inhibitions and procedural limitations based on certain accepted parameters in respect of granting permanent commission to its eligible women personnel including many not found medically fit for the same but the Supreme Court has to interpret constitutional provisions which in granting of Permanent Commission has gone to the benefit of the aggrieved women petitioners. Castigating Army authorities for not following the directives of the Supreme Court in matters of providing and granting Permanent Commission to all eligible women personnel, the Bench of the Apex Court had decided to initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief of the Army staff based on filing of a petition to this effect by the aggrieved women personnel. Therefore, the highest court in not having agreed to anything except as directed by it in the instant case, the Army authorities, therefore, having agreed to grant Permanent Commission to all the eligible women personnel can be termed both vindication of the stand of the petitioners as well as compliance of the court order. The entire case depicts how in our parliamentary democratic setup, rights of a citizen are protected and guaranteed in accordance with the constitutional provisions provided one fights for it and in achieving that how our judiciary is all powerful even in not even sparing the country’s armed forces otherwise held in highest esteem by the countrymen, in not strictly complying with the court directives