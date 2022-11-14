Period of Deadly Air Pollution

Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh

It is well known that the farmers of Punjab-Haryana are very prosperous, use modern technology in farming, possess larger land holdings, and that the government facilitates them a lot in farming. With use of modern technology (harvesting by machines), crop residues remain in the field. The paddy straw can also be collected by machines to be sold to briquette (fuel) producing industries @ Rs.150/- per quintal. But due to lack of attractive profit for cost involved in collection and transportation of paddy straw, most of the farmers of Punjab-Haryana (especially Punjab) burn the stubble in the field itself. Thus Punjab, Haryana and Delhi all get exposed to the poisonous pollution for 40-45 days due to smoke. The media, while reporting on stubble-combustion, normally comments on effect of pollution especially in Delhi-NCR and the helplessness of the farmers, but hardly attempts a serious analysis considering the paddy crop being grown in other parts of the country. This has been in practice for decades, the state administration, police system and pollution control board seem helpless. Now some prosperous farmers of neighboring states have started doing the same.

The air pollution caused by stubble-combustion in Punjab-Haryana has been a very hot topic for discussion in Delhi. In previous years, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, blamed stubble-combustion in Punjab for pollution in Delhi. There was a provision to control stubble-combustion in the three Agriculture-Reform Laws enacted by Parliament in the year-2020. But many non-ruling parties at the Centre supported the farmers of Punjab-Haryana for agitation to get political score. Even during agitation, these laws could have been improved through discussion held between the government and the peasant leaders, but the politicians backing the agitation did not allow it to succeed, and the laws were finally repealed. There was a lot of disappointment when Arvind Kejriwal, played an important role in the agitation by providing necessary facilities to the agitators to continue the movement.

The deadly pollution has been going on for past few weeks. Not only the people of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, but also the animals and birds forced to live in the open are facing the threat to life. The Aam Aadmi Party is the ruling party in both the states – Delhi and Punjab. The most incidents of stubble-burning have also been reported in Punjab, but the party has been blaming the central government for pollution.

Several steps have been taken to reduce the impact of pollution in Delhi. Ban on sale of firecrackers on Deepawali, ban on construction activities, ban on diesel cars below BS-VI standard, partial ban on entry of trucks, work-from-home for 50% employees in government offices, issuance of similar advisory private sector, etc. are a few such steps. In addition, closing primary schools and ban on outdoor activities in schools of elder children are undoubtedly necessary steps taken in a timely manner. Closure of schools in Delhi due to pollution was perhaps first-time implemented in November-2021. Now it seems that after Dussehra and Deepawali, the annual pollution holidays will also become a part of the academic calendar. This is the new normal system of the Amritkal of freedom. The silence of political parties in the matter of the stubble-combustion in Punjab cannot be considered a sign of healthy democracy.

Some intellectuals normally quote a scientific research time and again, commenting that stubble combustion to be hardly 30% responsible for pollution, the remaining 70% pollution is attributed to dust, construction activities, diesel generator sets and exhaust of vehicles etc. Definitely, the report of scientific research is universally honoured, but its interpretation is a ridiculous approach to support the stubble-burning. In fact, outside Delhi-NCR, in Punjab-Haryana (especially Punjab), this annual pollution remains deadly everywhere in villages and cities, where construction activities, exhaust of diesel generator sets or vehicles, etc. are not significant.

Hon’ble Supreme Court has also expressed concern on pollution many times. But on the matter of stubble-combustion, the Court has also supported the farmers, and has ordered to grant incentive. Passing a strict order in November-2019, the Court held the state-administration and police system responsible for the stubble-burning. The order of the Court is universally honoured, but the provision of grant of incentive to the stubble-burning farmers belonging to a few states, may be biased agaist the farmers of other states. There is a need for a comprehensive discussion on the matter in the Parliament, so that policies can be formulated considering problems of the farmers of different parts of the country.

Politicians of Punjab have been demanding an incentive of Rs.5,000/- per acre from the government for the paddy growing farmers. Arvind Kejriwal claims to have persuaded the farmers on the incentive amount of Rs.2,500/- per acre, and has also proposed the formula of 500 + 500 + 1,500 for the partnership of Punjab, Delhi and Central Government. Prima facie this seems to be an achievement and solution to the problem, but all that glitters may not be gold. The provision of incentive and the complication of the financial share to states need a thorough discussion among public representatives from all parts of the country.

It is important to note that the paddy is cultivated in other parts of the country (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, Bihar and Chhattisgarh etc.) as well. In some states, farmers have to bear heavy losses due to crop damage caused by floods. The farmers of these states also have the right to get incentive for growing the paddy, even if they do not burn the stubble today. Farmers growing other crops instead of paddy may feel attracted towards paddy cultivation for the incentive, even if the climate is not conducive to it. In fact, all the farmers of the country have equal rights on the free grant, who grow food-grains, fruits or vegetables or other crops on agricultural land. Will Delhi Government accept a share of Rs.500/- in the incentive for these farmers as well? Will Delhi Government accept a share of Rs.500/- in the incentive for the farmers of Haryana? Will other state governments accept a share of Rs.500/- in the incentive for paddy growing farmers? Is Government of India prepared to pay a share of Rs.1,500/- to all the farmers in the country? After all, how much burden will the Governments impose on the taxpayers? The important issue is Punjab-Haryana region does not receive sufficient rainfall for paddy cultivation. The cultivation is done exploiting ground water resources using free electricity. This paddy cultivation is not eco-friendly, and encouraging it by the government cannot be considered appropriate.

The pollution caused by stubble-combustion is a big problem. It has been in practice for decades. But now the politics has also added fuel to fire. The helplessness of the central government during the opposition-supported agitation against the agricultural reform laws in the year 2020-21, which led to the repeal of the laws, has got recorded in Indian history. This serves as booster to the confidence of the stubble-burning farmers, removing the fear of state administration and police system in the society. The expectation of incentive also remains a problem. The provision of incentive may raise other complications instead of giving a solution. The political parties should rise above party politics and hold discussion with union leaders and village representatives to counsel the farmers and motivate them for (i) eco-friendly stubble management and (ii) alternative crops (instead of paddy), to protect the environment. Public representatives and other popular personalities associated with agriculture should themselves set an example before the society by adopting alternative crops. Protection of natural resources is the social responsibility. Every citizen has to play a role sincerely and efficiently.

(The author is Professor & former Dean (Research & Consultancy) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Longowal)