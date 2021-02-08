Peoples Conference wins DDC chairperson elections in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference on Monday bagged the key post of chairperson of district development council in politically—significant Kupwara district.

In the election meeting held in Kupwara, PC’s Irfan Panditpuri was unanimously elected as chairman of the district development council while four members from National Conference remained absent from proceedings but they failed to ensure abstentions from three other members from Apni Party, Awami Ittehad Party and an independent candidate.

The post of vice-chairperson was also bagged by PC—backed Independent candidate, Hajji Farooq.

During the DDC election held in November—December, PC emerged as the single largest party by winning five seats, followed by National Conference with four seats.

Nazir Ahmed Khan, an independent candidate has been elected as DDC chairman of Budgam district.

Two seats went into the kitty of independent candidates while one seat each was bagged by Apni Party and Awami Ittehad Party of Er. Rashid.